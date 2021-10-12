Tulsa Police investigate shooting turned standoff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that has has turned into a standoff.

TPD is asking residents to avoid the area of 4300 N. Iroquois Ave. due to a standoff with police and a shooting suspect.

Police say around 3:15pm, officers responded to a call at a home about a shooting.

TPD says they have learned, the suspect inside of a home shot a 23-year-old Black male who was outside of the home.

According to TPD, the victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

Police say they are working on getting the shooting suspect to come out of the house.

TPD says please avoid this area due to a heavy police presence.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

