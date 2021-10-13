Woman shot while driving on I-244 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is recovering in the hospital Wednesday morning after getting shot on I-244 in Tulsa.

Law enforcement got the call about the shooting around 10:50 a.m. on I-244 near Yale.

Tulsa police say the woman was driving east on the interstate when she heard a pop, thinking it was a flat tire, but found she'd been shot in the chest.

Police say the shot came from an unknown car driven by an unknown person.

The woman is in the hospital and in stable condition.

