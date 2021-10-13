Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman shot while driving on I-244 in Tulsa

items.[0].image.alt
2 News Oklahoma
Tulsa police say the woman was driving east on the interstate when she heard a pop, thinking it was a flat tire, but found she'd been shot in the chest.
Woman shot on I-244 in Tulsa
Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 12:49:04-04

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is recovering in the hospital Wednesday morning after getting shot on I-244 in Tulsa.

Law enforcement got the call about the shooting around 10:50 a.m. on I-244 near Yale.

Tulsa police say the woman was driving east on the interstate when she heard a pop, thinking it was a flat tire, but found she'd been shot in the chest.

Police say the shot came from an unknown car driven by an unknown person.

The woman is in the hospital and in stable condition.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7