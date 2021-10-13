Friday Night Live Game of the Week: McAlester at Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — The Friday Night Live Game of the week lands on a Thursday for Week 7 as students get ready for a long Fall Break weekend.

Our crew is headed for Coweta this week as they host district rivals McAlester.

Thursday's game comes a few days after an EF-1 tornado blew through Coweta, damaging homes and leaving a mess for local schools who canceled classes through the end of the week.

Both football teams come into Thursday undefeated for the season, making the matchup critical for determining this season's Class 5A District 3 champion.

Coweta is coming off of a 57-point shutout of East Central last week that saw six different Tigers score touchdowns.

McAlester is coming off of a dominant 56-21 win of their own over Durant. The Buffaloes combined for a total of 310 rushing yards.

Coweta had the edge over McAlester in last season's 20-17 win.

