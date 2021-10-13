Bass Pro Shops hosts massive hiring event for the holiday season

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is hosting a massive hiring event across the country. The outdoor company says it’s looking to hire at least 7,000 full and part-time employees for the holiday season.

The Bass Pro Shop in Broken Arrow is among the dozens of locations across the country looking to hire about 40 positions.

As of noon on Wednesday, just over 10 people have applied for a position. Store staff expects more applicants Wednesday afternoon and throughout the day on Thursday.

The company is offering some great benefits to entice more applicants. All employees will receive up to 45-percent off all merchandise. The company offers holiday and vacation pay. Some employees could also enroll in health, dental and life insurance programs.

General manager Jeff Warren says they need to fill these positions to handle the holiday shopping rush.

“We’re looking for friendly and dependable people. If they love the outdoors, that’s a plus,” Warren said.

The hiring event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. To learn how you can apply online, CLICK HERE.

