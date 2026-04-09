Court documents reveal moments leading up to principal's shooting in Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — Victor Hawkins, the 20-year-old accused of shooting his former principal at Pauls Valley High School, appeared in court Thursday morning.

According to an affidavit, an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation interviewed Hawkins following the shooting. Hawkins claimed that he wanted to carry out an attack similar to the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, and that he had the intention of killing himself afterward.

Hawkins, who graduated from Pauls Valley High School in 2025, admitted to taking two of his father's guns and driving to the campus in his father's truck. He wanted to shoot Principal Kirk Moore because "he didn't like him."

At this point in the interview, Hawkins described the timeline of events.



Hawkins entered the school, pulled out a gun, and told everyone to get down on the ground. He tried to shoot a student, but his gun jammed. Hawkins then pointed a gun at another student, who asked Hawkins not to shoot him. Hawkins then told the two students to leave. Principal Moore then ran out of his office and charged at Hawkins. Hawkins fired at Moore, hitting him in the right leg. Despite this, Moore tackled Hawkins, keeping him in place until help arrived. Two coaches, Coach Chronister and Coach Green, helped keep Hawkins restrained.

Moore has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Counseling is available to students in need.

Hawkins faces five counts, including shooting with intent to kill, two counts of unlawful carry, and two counts of pointing a firearm. Hawkins is due back in court on May 8.

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