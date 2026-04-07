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Principal injured, students safe following shooting at Pauls Valley High School

Pauls Valley High School
Pauls Valley High School
Pauls Valley High School
Posted

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — One person is in police custody after a shooting at Pauls Valley High School.

According to the Garvin County Sheriff's Office and the Pauls Valley Police Department, Principal Kirk Moore was shot during an exchange in the school's lobby.

No other students were hurt, and all students have been accounted for.

This is a developing story.

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