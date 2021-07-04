Couple with two stolen SUVs recovers one

TULSA, Okla. — A couple who had two Tahoes stolen is relieved to have recovered one.

They are sharing their story in hopes to make others aware of a bigger theft problem.

RELATED STORY: Green Country couple targeted twice in vehicle theft

Recovering one of their two stolen vehicles is a huge weight off their shoulders.

Tiffany Hunter recovered her Tahoe after it was stolen a few weeks stolen from the Somerset Apartments parking lot. Just a few weeks before, her fiance also Anthony Meadows' SUV was stolen from the same parking lot.

“I’m thankful that they found it, I’m leery to drive it and bring it back home because I don’t want somebody to take it again,” Hunter said.

Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department found her Tahoe parked outside of a salvage yard one week after it was stolen.

Hunter said the salvage owner said a man tried selling him the vehicle.

When the salvage owner asked for verification and keys, the man said he would be back but never returned.

Instead, he left the truck parked across the street.

“I guess whoever stole it tried to scrap it and they weren’t able to because they didn't have the verification they needed and thankfully they just left it," Hunter said.

Although the SUV is still drivable, the thieves damaged the keyhole entry, the ignition, and took the stereo.

Hunter said repairs could cost close to $400, but she's grateful it's not a greater expense.

Now that the vehicle is back in their possession, Hunter is able to resume going to carry on with her life.

"It’s a huge relief trying to shop for vehicles like we’ve been trying to do. It’s overwhelming to try to think of a new bill that financially we don’t have right now,” Hunter said.

The Tulsa Police Auto Theft Unit tells 2 news the area where the two SUVs were stolen is a hotspot for thieves.

They said thieves target older vehicles including Tahoes, Yukons, Ford F-150s, and Chevy Silverados ranging in years 1998-2006 because it is easier to bypass the security features and many of them do not have tracking devices.

TPD wants to remind the public to lock your car, remove any valuables from the car, be aware of your surroundings, and park in well lit areas when possible.

