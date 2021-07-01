Tulsa brewery hosting fundraiser for Still She Rises, DVIS in honor of Britney Spears

TULSA, Okla. — The battle over Britney Spears conservatorship is dominating headlines and opening up conversations about women's rights and mental health.

In testimony a few weeks ago Spears spoke openly about her struggles under the conservatorship, including her want to have another child and the situation preventing her from removing an implanted birth control device. She later posted to Instagram apologizing to fans about 'pretending to be OK' in posts over the years.

In honor of Spears, Heirloom Rustic Ales is hosting a fundraiser on July 23rd to raise money for Still She Rises and Domestic Violence Intervention Services.

Founded in North Tulsa, Still She Rises offers client-centered, innovative, and holistic legal representation to indigent mothers. DVIS, a Tulsa Area United Way agency, is the only nonprofit agency in Tulsa, Okla., and the surrounding communities to provide comprehensive intervention and prevention services to men, women and, children affected by domestic and sexual violence.

The event is July 23rd and features a silent auction. Cost of admission is a package of menstrual products. They also ask no one wear any disrespectful Britney costumes.

