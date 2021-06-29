Missing Haskell man possibly found dead

HASKELL, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says a body was found west of Haskell Monday.
Sheriff's deputies believe the body might be that of John William Vernon who went missing about 10 days ago.
Authorities are awaiting confirmation of DNA results before positively identifying the body, but are actively investigating the situation as a suspicious death.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update the story as we learn more.
