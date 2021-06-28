Woman in critical condition after hit and run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a white vehicle that hit a woman, leaving her in critical condition.

Police received a 911 call just after 10:30 on Sunday night after witnesses say they saw the woman lying in the road.

Nohmi Perez says the crash was so loud, she thought it was a normal collision.

"I thought it was two cars," Perez said.

2 News obtained video from a restaurant directly across the street from the accident.

The woman can be seen getting hit so hard, that she goes up into the air and lands about twenty feet away.

She is currently in the hospital with major injuries to her head, torso and leg.

Tulsa Police are looking for the white car and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-585-5209.

