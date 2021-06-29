'Killers of the Flower Moon' looking to cast Native American dancers

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Do you want to be in the next Martin Scorcese movie made here in Oklahoma?

The film adaptation of the bestselling book "Killers of the Flower Moon" is holding a virtual casting call for Native American ballroom dancers, or Native American people taking ballroom dance classes to appear in scenes of a major feature film.

These specialty extras should have had classes in popular dances of the 1920s, like the Fox Trot, Charleston, Peabody, Lindy, or Tango. Expert dancers are not required.

The movie is based on David Grann's "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." The book investigates the murder of wealthy Osage people in the 1920s over oil deposits in Osage County. The murder plot was tied to a cattleman later convicted in the crimes.

The upcoming adaptation is starring Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro. Filming started earlier this year in Pawhuska, Okla.

