"Killers of the Flower Moon" joins list of films shot in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The principal photography for "Killers of the Flower Moon" is scheduled to start today, Monday, April 19, according to a Tulsa World article.

The Martin Scorsese film is being shot in Osage County and downtown Pawhuska. "Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on the story is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

This isn't the first time Oklahoma has been featured in a Hollywood film. According to Travel Oklahoma, the state has long established itself as a first-rate filming location for movies and television shows alike.

Some big-name Hollywood movies were filmed right here in Green Country, such as:

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) The migration out of Oklahoma was brought on by both the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl which set the scene in John Steinbeck’s novel The Grapes of Wrath. The book tells the story of Tom Joad who is forced to move his family from Oklahoma to California after his farm turns to dust. The Joad family then journeys along Route 66 on their way to California for a better future. The 1939 novel was soon adapted into an Oscar-winning movie by director John Ford.

Where the Red Fern Grows (1974) Set in Oklahoma's Ozark Mountains, "Where the Red Fern Grows" is a story about Billy, a young boy, who buys and trains two hunting dogs during the Great Depression. The movie was filmed in and around Tahlequah. The city even hosts an annual Red Fern Festival every year in honor of the book, according to Tahlequah's Main Street website. The movie's screenplay was based on the children’s book of the same title by Oklahoma author Wilson Rawls.

The Outsiders (1983) The Outsiders was based on Oklahoma author S.E. Hinton’s novel of the same name. The movie would later film completely in northeastern Oklahoma, such as Skiatook, Owasso, and Tulsa. The Admiral Twin Drive-In also got screen time since the iconic place it was the greasers’ hangout and is still in operation today for people to visit. Fans of the novel and movies can visit The Outsiders House Museum, which was the actual home from the movie, that has since been restored into a museum in Tulsa.

Twister (1996) The epic 90s blockbuster was filmed in Wakita, a town in northern Oklahoma. "Twister" shows a group of storm chasers trying to use a tornado research device during a severe tornado outbreak in Oklahoma. People can visit the Twister Museum in Wakita to view the site of Aunt Meg’s house, the town’s water tower, which both are featured in one of the film’s most iconic, dramatic fly-over shots, and see movie items.

August: Osage Country (2013) The star-studded ensemble cast of "August: Osage County" came together to film in Pawhuska and Bartlesville to turn Tulsa-born Tracy Letts’ play into an award-winning movie. The movie is primarily set in Osage County, but people will also see shots of Tenkiller State Park.

Minari (2020) The film follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in the rural United States during the 1980s. Production was filmed in the surrounding areas, including Sand Springs, Skiatook, Broken Arrow, Rose, and also Tulsa. Shawnee-born Brad Pitt's production company Plan B helped produce the movie. "Minari" has been met with critical acclaim and is nominated for six Oscars in this year's Academy Awards.



The film adaptation of "Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to be released in theaters as well as the streaming platform Apple TV+.

