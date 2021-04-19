Broken Arrow students honoring OKC bombing victims in new exhibit

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Some green country students are taking part in the Oklahoma City Remembrance Ceremony. The Remembrance Museum is featuring a new exhibit featuring artwork by Broken Arrow high school students. The exhibit was supposed to be unveiled for last year’s 25th anniversary but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

A reception was held at the museum Sunday night to unveil the new exhibit. Each student was tasked with researching one of the 168 people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing and then creating a work-of-art in their honor.

The focus of the exhibit was to illustrate empathy and compassion while also celebrating the 168 lives lost in the tragedy. The exhibit will be open to the public over the next two weeks.

The OKC National Memorial & Museum is holding a remembrance ceremony Monday at 8:45 a.m. Admission is free to the public.

