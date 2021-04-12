Oklahoma City National Memorial to host 26th Annual Remembrance Ceremony in-person

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The 26th Annual Remembrance Ceremony at the Oklahoma City National Memorial will be held on Monday, April 19th at 8:45 a.m. This year's ceremony will be a ticketed event only for first responders, survivors, and family members.

Twenty-six years ago on April 19, ``1995, the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed by a truck packed with explosives. For six years until September 11, the Oklahoma City bombing was the worst terrorist attack to take place in the United States.

Every year the Oklahoma City National Memorial hosts an annual Remembrance Ceremony where 168 seconds of silence is observed and family members read the names of the 168 people who died that day.

This year the Memorial will welcome U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland as the keynote speaker due to his strong connection to the Oklahoma City bombing.

As Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General in 1995, Garland led the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of the bombing. He was on the scene with 48 hours of the incident, oversaw multi-state through multi-agency law enforcement investigations, and personally handled some of the early legal proceedings of the trial.

Mandisa, an American Idol finalist and Grammy award-winning artist, will sing the national anthem, as well as additional songs from her collection of music.

Following the Remembrance Ceremony, the Memorial Grounds will be open to the public, and admission to the Museum will be free. Survivor Tree saplings will also be given out after the ceremony on a first-come, first-served basis.

Two new exhibits will open that day, including the Remembering Through Art project commissioned by a Broken Arrow High School art teacher. Each art student chose one person from the 168 who were killed, researched them, and then created a piece of artwork in their honor.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum will open at 10 a.m. after the ceremony and close after the last tour starts at 5 p.m.

