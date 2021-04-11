Sprites photographed after Tulsa thunderstorm Friday

TULSA, Okla — Local sprites photographer, Paul Smith, captured these above Tulsa Friday night when severe storms rolled through the area.
Unlike lightning, sprites occur above thunderstorms.
They require a long exposure photo because they only are visible for a fraction of a second.
More information about sprites, specifically how they form, can be found here.
