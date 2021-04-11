Watch
Sprites photographed after Tulsa thunderstorm Friday

Paul M. Smith Photography
Sprites above Tulsa
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 17:16:57-04

TULSA, Okla — Local sprites photographer, Paul Smith, captured these above Tulsa Friday night when severe storms rolled through the area.

Unlike lightning, sprites occur above thunderstorms.

They require a long exposure photo because they only are visible for a fraction of a second.

More information about sprites, specifically how they form, can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

