Mayor Bynum to let Tulsa mask mandate expire April 30 if trends continue

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s mask mandate WILL expire April 30th if COVID-19 trends continue.

In a post on his Facebook page Mayor Bynum said after meeting with the Tulsa Health Department and the Mayor-Council COVID-19 Working Group he supports their recommendation to let the mask mandate expire as scheduled.

“This morning, the City of Tulsa’s COVID working group met with public health leadership. According to the Tulsa Health Department, our trends remain good. There has not been a spike in contagion resulting from Spring Break. If these trends continue through the end of the month, the Health Department’s recommendation is that the City’s mask ordinance can expire as scheduled on April 30. I support this recommendation.”

This means the mandate for masks in public places, the spacing requirement in restaurants, and the requirement of safety plans for events over 150 people will expire.

It does not mean private businesses and property owners cannot make their own mask requirements.

“Remaining in effect after April 30 will be my executive order requiring all restaurant and bar employees to wear masks at work and requiring an approved safety plan for events over 500 people in attendance. Public health officials recommend these regulations remain in effect until we reach herd immunity, and I agree with their recommendation. The improvement in COVID hospitalizations since statewide vaccination began has been dramatic.”

Bynum urged Tulsans to get vaccinated to help keep the downward trend of COVID-19 cases down.

“We remain in a pandemic. It is crucial that everyone who wants to get a vaccine do so. It is crucial that all of us continue to be smart and follow CDC guidelines to protect ourselves and one another.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --