Oklahoma’s Medicaid expansion to provide coverage for 190,000 Oklahomans

TULSA COUNTY — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announces that up to 190,000 individuals between the ages of 19 to 64 in Oklahoma are now eligible for healthcare coverage due to Medicaid expansion.

On June 1, 2021, the state of Oklahoma began accepting applications. To date, nearly a quarter of a million Oklahomans have applied for and were determined eligible to receive coverage.

Starting on July 1, eligible individuals are set to receive full Medicaid benefits, including access to primary and preventive care, emergency, substance abuse, and prescription drug benefits across the state.

Due to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Oklahoma is eligible to receive additional federal funding for their Medicaid program, estimated to be nearly $500 million over two years.

“Today is a victory for the nearly 200,000 Oklahomans who have been waiting for health care,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “I want to congratulate Oklahoma on joining the ranks of states that are bringing quality health coverage to our neighbors and families. I encourage the remaining 13 states to look at the opportunities included in the American Rescue Plan and join us, so that every person eligible can get covered.”

In June of last year, Oklahomans took to the polls and voted to expand Medicaid. With the addition of Oklahoma, there are now 37 states and the District of Columbia that have expanded health coverage through Medicaid.

“Medicaid is a lifeline for millions of people in this country and a step in the long road to achieving health equity by providing access to essential health care,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “Oklahoma is now a model for other states looking to expand health coverage to those who need it most.”

Medicaid is the largest source of health care in the United States. HHS estimates that approximately 190,000 adults in Oklahoma aged 19-64 with an income of $35,245 for a family of four, or at or below 133% of the federal poverty line, may now be eligible for health coverage under Medicaid.

