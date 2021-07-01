American Airlines adds new nonstop service from Tulsa to Washington D.C., Miami

TULSA, Okla. — Nonstop service, nonstop fun.

American Airlines announces it is growing its network by adding year-round nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Miami International Airport starting this fall.

“We’re proud to strengthen our commitment to Tulsa by providing local customers more options to fly nonstop to popular destinations,” says Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “We’re thrilled to further connect Tulsans to our global network and we look forward to working with our valued partners to continue supporting growth in the region.”

The new routes to Washington D.C. and Miami are the second and third destinations to be added to American’s network from Tulsa in 2021. The airline recently announced direct service to Austin, which also starts in November.

READ MORE: American Airlines adds nonstop service flight from Tulsa to Austin

“In order to be a globally competitive city and grow the world’s best employers in Tulsa, we must have direct flights to cities like our nation’s capital,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “That is why adding more direct flights has been a focus of my Administration, and I am thankful for American Airlines adding this connection to D.C.’s Reagan National Airport. We will continue to work with the leadership team at Tulsa International Airport to evaluate further opportunities for expanding direct flight offerings from Tulsa.”

With these new additions, American serves eight nonstop destinations from Tulsa, some of them including:



Phoenix

Los Angeles

Chicago

Charlotte

Dallas Fort Worth

“Tulsa travelers will soon be able to enjoy the ease and convenience of a nonstop flight to two of our most requested destinations – Washington D.C. and Miami,” said Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa International Airport. “Thank you American Airlines for demonstrating your continued commitment to the Tulsa community. We look forward to supporting the success of both new routes."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --