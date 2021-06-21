Green Country couple targeted twice in vehicle theft

TULSA, Okla — Two SUVs stolen from the same apartment complex in less than a month, that's the reality one Green Country couple is facing.

The couple has had two vehicles stolen and they say they are frustrated that it's happened twice in the same apartment complex.

Tiffany Hunter is a resident of the Somerset Apartment Complex, she's been living there for five years.

Thursday morning her 2005 Tahoe was stolen from the parking lot.

Tiffany Hunter tells 2 News, “three and a half weeks ago, my fiancé's Tahoe was stolen from here as well.”

Her fiancee, Anthony Meadows, is a wheelchair basketball athlete who also had his Tahoe stolen from a handicap parking space at the same complex.

The thieves not only took his Tahoe, but his basketball wheelchair.

“On my way to take one of the kids to school, as we get out to the parking lot…he asked me where’s the truck, I was like…it was here last night. Then we pretty much summed that it had been stolen.”, Meadows says.

Surveillance video captured the suspects approaching Anthony's 2002 Tahoe moments before it was stolen.

Hunter says, “I can’t imagine hopping in a vehicle in a handicap spot and just justifying somebody else’s means, somebody worked hard for these vehicles.”

Meadows and Hunter are frustrated that it's easier then it should be for people to access the complex.

She says the gate was not closed the day Hunter's Tahoe was stolen.

“You have gate codes, but there’s no need for the gate codes because the gates are never closed.”, Meadows said.

The double theft causing an inconvenience to their daily routines.

Hunter says, “we have things that we have to do, getting things to practice, doctor’s appointments, just life in general.”

Adding a financial burden to their pile of existing expenses.

“It’s a huge expense for us, you know my fiancee’s in a wheelchair and we do a lot of traveling with his sports, I was diagnosed with cancer in March so I have a lot of those expenses as well and then now trying to figure out how to replace to vehicles. It’s hard to grasp and wrap your mind around it.”, Hunter said.

Luckily a friend was able to cover the cost to get Anthony's basketball wheelchair replaced.

