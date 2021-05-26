Search for local athlete's stolen truck, special wheelchair

TULSA, Okla. — Anthony Meadows is asking the community for help getting back his belongings. Monday morning his truck was stolen along with an important piece that helps him play his favorite sport.

“At 2 in the morning, sometime during that time, the truck had been taken,” Anthony Meadows said.

Last Sunday, Meadows left his 2002 Chevy Tahoe parked at Somerset Park at Union Apartments. When went out to the parking lot Monday morning to take his kids to school, it was gone along with his wheelchair.

“In the truck was also my wheelchair basketball chair,” Meadows said.

Meadows is a wheelchair athlete. He plays for the Oklahoma Rolling Thunder. That chair is essential for his games.

“Biggest thing for me is, I'm a wheelchair athlete and with us, our everyday chairs, our wheelchairs in general are so crucial to us. It’s almost like you’re taking a runners shoe,” he said.

The chair was gifted to him about 15 years ago, when he graduated from the OSU Wheelchair Basketball Program. Replacing it would cost about $4,000, but that would require him to apply for a grant. That process would take about a year and for him, time is of the essence.

"We have nationals coming up in June," he said.

For Meadows the chair holds sentimental value because attached to it was a gift from the very coach who introduced him to the sport.

“One of the things I had on that chair was one of his original strapping that he would use to strap himself in the chair," he said. "It’s always at the bottom wheelchair basketball chair."

That's why he's pleading with the thief to please return it.

“Whoever took it, if you could just dig deep your soul," Meadows said. "If I could at least get the sports chair back, that would be a God sent. That would be a plus. Everything else can be taken care of, but that chair, it can’t be taken care of. It can’t be replaced."

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating and has surveillance.

