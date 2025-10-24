Council Oak Park, Stickball Park returned to Muscogee Nation

TULSA, Okla. — Council Oak Park near 18th and Cheyenne means a lot more to the Muscogee Nation than just a plot of grass. Jason Salsman says its history dates back to the mid-1800s, when members of the tribe settled there after being forcibly removed.

"This is where we're going to stop, and this is where we're going to make our home," Salsman said. "And it just so happens that it's at that place of that great Council Oak tree that was there at that time. And it still stands there today."

For decades, the city of Tulsa ran both Council Oak Park and Stickball Park across the street. Mayor Monroe Nichols and the Tulsa City Council are officially returning both to the Muscogee Nation.

"This wasn't about needing to take this over because something wasn't being done or anything like that," Salsman said. "This is about a respectful, appropriate transition of ownership and care of that place."

Chris McCabe from the Council Oak Tree Foundation, in a statement, added, It's about acknowledging the past, returning what was taken, and building something better together.

"I'm just so proud of the shared history of the tribe and the city of Tulsa," Salsman said. "And I think there's nowhere else in Tulsa that better encapsulates and represents that shared heritage and history than this place."

The official ceremony returning the parks to the Muscogee Nation takes place on Nov, 1 from 10:00 am-2:00 pm.

