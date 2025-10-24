Five arrested following sting operation in Glenpool

GLENPOOL, OKLA. — Glenpool police said four men were arrested for soliciting prostitution and a fifth was arrested for solicitation of a minor following a multi-agency sting.

Police said the sting was conducted at a hotel on Thursday, October 23.

Police said multiple agencies were involved, including the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office, Grand River Dam Authority, Catoosa Police Department, and the Cherokee Marshals. Skull Games group also provided information.

Police said Rohan BhoJwanti, Mathew Eddy, David Raridon, Christopher LeBleu, and Jeremy Fair were arrested. Police said all but Raridon were arrested for soliciting prostitution, and Raridon was arrested on a complaint of solicitation of a minor.

In each arrest, the suspect met undercover officers at a hotel in Glenpool.

Police said none of the men were Glenpool residents.

