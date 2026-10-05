Coolest temperatures since May

TULSA, OKLA. — A taste of fall greeted parts of northeast Oklahoma Monday morning, with several locations dipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Nowata was one of the coolest spots, dropping to 48°. At the Tulsa International Airport, the temperature fell to 53°, the lowest reading since May 12. The average low temperature for this time of year is 55°.

Elsewhere, Oilton, Jay, Bartlesville, and Copan dropped to 50°. Foraker, Vinita, Miami, Cookson, and Stigler fell to 51°.

The cooler weather also brought an end to a lengthy streak in the Tulsa area. Monday marked the end of 132 consecutive days with minimum temperatures of 60° or warmer, a streak that began in late May.

That 132-day stretch ranks as the third-longest on record. Tulsa recorded 133 consecutive days with lows of 60° or warmer in 1921. The longest streak was 141 days in 2018.