Consumer Alert: Watch out for scams in the wake of the wildfires

GREEN COUNTRY, Okla. — About the only thing faster moving than flames in a wildfire disaster are schemers and scammers out to take advantage of those who already lost so much – and those of us that want to reach out to help.

Here's a breakdown of common scams and how to protect yourself:

Contractor Scams:

Fly-by-night contractors may target homeowners with damaged property, promising repairs but demanding upfront payments or failing to deliver on their promises.

Phony Charities:

Fraudsters create fake charities or use names similar to legitimate organizations to solicit donations.

Phishing and Identity Theft:

Scammers may call, send emails or text messages with malicious links or attachments or attempts to steal personal information to apply for disaster assistance in the victim's name.

Insurance Scams:

Fraudsters may pretend to be from your insurance company, asking for personal information or demanding payment to put in claims.

Aid Worker Impersonators:

Scammers may claim to be from FEMA, the SBA, or other relief agencies, asking for personal information or payment for services that are free.

How to Protect Yourself:

Verify Identities:

Always verify the identity of anyone claiming to be an aid worker, contractor, or charity representative. Ask for identification and contact the agency or organization directly to confirm their legitimacy. Don't fall for phony ID badges or cards.

Be Wary of Requests for Money:

Legitimate contractors will never ask for upfront payments in full or demand personal information over the phone, email, or social media.

Don't Click Suspicious Links:

Be cautious of emails or text messages with unusual links or attachments, especially those related to disaster relief. It's better to go directly to the charity of your choice's verified website rather than clicking on a link that pops up unsolicited.

Report Suspicious Activity:

If you suspect fraud or a scam, report it to the appropriate authorities, such as your local police to alert them to potential fraud in your area, the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline (1-866-720-5721), or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Protect Your Personal Information:

Be careful about sharing your Social Security number, bank account information, or other personal details, especially with unknown individuals.

Be Alert for Red Flags:

Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true, requests for immediate action, or unusual payment methods.

Report Fraud:

If you believe you have been scammed, report it to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

You can also report suspected price gouging to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. 12 Counties are under the Emergency Price Stabilization Act rules following a declaration of emergency on March 15. Oklahoma State law prohibits an increase of more than ten percent in the price of goods and services under that declaration.

The counties include Cleveland, Creek, Dewey, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills and Stephens.

