Construction continues at new Owasso library, opening planned for late 2027

OWASSO, Okla. — Construction on the Eddy Gibbs Library Lofts in Owasso’s Redbud district began last August.

Owasso residents concerned about apartments planned above city library, near police station

Grant Stacey, who works at The Mix on Main across the street from the library, says the development could boost downtown activity.

“Owasso, we’re kind of boxed in by all the other cities around here, so it’s not like we can build infinite neighborhoods in any direction," Stacey said. "Our downtown has a lot of shops that I think would love to have more people to be regulars and come into them, so I think it will be good for the small business owners right here on Main Street.”

After speaking with a local from Owasso who works next door to the site, 2 News Oklahoma reached out to the Tulsa City-County Library for more information.

Toni Allen, public relations director for the Tulsa City-County Library, provided updates saying construction is proceeding as planned and a late-2027 opening is expected. She noted that the 59 apartments above the library are not owned by TCCL and that the library and the residential spaces will operate independently.

“So I’m just stoked to see what they build and what it looks like in the end,” Stacey said.

Allen also says that temporary library services will remain available, with continued access at 314 East Fifth Avenue, Suite 202.

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