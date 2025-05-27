Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Completely wiped it out': Residents remember Claremore tornado 1 year later

claremore church 1.jpeg
KJRH
claremore church 1.jpeg
Posted

CLAREMORE, Okla. — "This was by far the largest area of destruction that we've had to deal with."

That's what Rogers County Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes told 2 News one year after a deadly EF-3 tornado went through the towns of Claremore and Pryor.

Local News

LIVE BLOG: multiple killed, dozens injured in severe storms in Green Country

KJRH Digital

On May 25, 2024, that tornado spent 40 minutes on the ground, killing two people in Pryor.

"It came in waves," Claremore resident Wayne Sappington said. "It was loud, then it got quiet. Then it got loud, then really calm."

That tornado did a lot of damage on Carefree Drive, just east of Will Rogers Downs. Dozens of homes saw damage, some more significant than others.

Preliminary Claremore/Pryor tornado data

"Two or three of our neighbors, this one here in front of us, it completely wiped it out," Sappington said. "They went plumb back to the slab with it."

The Sappingtons had their own damage. The ceiling ripped off in their master bedroom, and their outdoor shop, which they've since replaced, completely blew away.

car damaged at KOA.jpg

Local News

Claremore family rides out tornado at KOA Campground

Sharon Phillips

"You hear everybody say they're thankful that they made it through it," Sappington said. "And that's kind of the way I think all of us feel."

Now, a year later, people continue taking steps in the right direction.

"Just seeing the resiliency of the community and the other individuals coming out to help was really nice to see," Stokes said.

"Took us almost really about nine months before we got everything put back and moved back in," Sappington added. "And now we're able to enjoy life again."

Stokes told us they're nearing the end in terms of what the county has to do. He says they worked closely with FEMA to get the proper aid for the county and surrounding communities.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US