Claremore family rides out tornado at KOA Campground

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A young Claremore family is thankful to be alive after taking shelter at the KOA Campground during the May 26 tornado.

Ronnie Huckaby, his wife, and their 7-month-old baby were about to go to sleep when he got a frantic call from his friend.

“It was pretty wild," Huckaby said. "I was lying in bed actually, and I got a call from an old friend, and they said, 'Are you guys taking shelter?' I said, no, I’m lying here, actually. If he wouldn’t have called, I wouldn’t have got up and went to the shelter because I didn’t even know nothing about it because we didn’t have the weather on or nothing because we were going to bed.”

Huckaby said they made it to safety just in time to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with others taking shelter.

The family left their new car parked outside. When the storm passed, they came out to discover an RV shoved up against it.

“That is my car, and we just bought it this year too, not even 5 months ago," he said. "We just bought it, and we parked right here because it was all full of parking right here, and that camper came all the way over here from that racetrack and hit our car.”

