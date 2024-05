TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News Severe Weather team tracked a suspected long track tornado across north east Oklahoma late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

12:18 a.m.

The storm started in the Keetonville area and caused damage in the Claremore area.

2 News Storm Chaser James Rogers tracked the storm and found damage in the Claremore area including limbs down from trees and power poles snapped.

Tornado damage in Claremore

2 News crews are on the way to the area and we'll update as we learn more.