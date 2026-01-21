Community welcomes Muskogee SkyKings basketball 

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A new minor league basketball team is heading to Muskogee, and city leaders say it could bring more eyes and more dollars to town.

The owner of the Muskogee SkyKings held a press conference on Jan 21, where the newly relocated team was announced.

Muskogee SkyKings

The SkyKings have been around for a few years. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, they spent an abbreviated season in Altus, Oklahoma before making Muskogee their home for the upcoming season.

The team will play in The Basketball League with the owner, Jonathan Reed, saying many players hope to get a shot in the NBA system.

Reed says the team brings the local community together to enjoy the sport.

“This gives the city something to get behind as a unit and get together,” said Jonathan Reed.

Visit Muskogee is partnering with the team to increase tourism in town.

Tourism Director Justin O’Neal says the Muskogee SkyKings present an economic opportunity for the city.

“We’re looking at hotel stays,” said Justin O’Neal. “We’re looking at everyone going to eat before and after. People staying the night and really enjoying what the SkyKings bring show-wise as entertainment.”

The team's first home game is on March 6. They’ll play at the Ron D. Milan Gym inside Muskogee High School.

