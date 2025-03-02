'Community helping community': Tulsans team up to help family in need

TULSA, Okla — In November, 2 News covered a murder-suicide in Delaware County, with a mother shooting herself and her two children.

She had surviving children with Herman Blanco- who says his house had been burned so badly last year, that it was unfit for him and his kids to live in.

The community rallied around the family, completely renovating his home from top to bottom.

Herman Blanco said he is forever grateful for all of the help.

“I feel very appreciated that all these people that really I didn't even know were going to be able to help me with recreating my house," he said. "I'm at a loss for words."

Samira Izaguirre was at the frontlines, coming up with ways to renovate his house.

“I’m just so proud, not of myself- of my community," she said. "I’m just so proud."

They started in December, just a few days after the tragedy.

Izaguirre said the project took almost three months to complete, after people in the Hispanic community decided to team-up and make a change.

She said everything was donated to the cause- from the furniture to the kitchen utensils.

“When you see things like this, it gives you hope," she said. "You realize that there’s good people with empathy. When you feel that warmth and empathy, things just get easier.”

Sonia Patiño was just one of the many volunteers who helped to get the house ready for Blanco and his family.

She said she just wanted to make a difference.

"I think in the Hispanic community, we always try to help each other," she said. "We always try to have empathy for each other and projects like this is when you see all the spirit of the community."

“Now my kids got a place of their own," said Blanco. "I thank the community. I appreciate everyone- every single person that came here and did some work on the house.”

