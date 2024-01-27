Positively Oklahoma: Community fundraiser for new wheelchair van hits goal

TULSA, Okla. — A community fundraiser smashed through its goal in just six, short weeks.

The funds allowed Sean Lewis and his mom, Kyle Miller, to receive the keys to their new wheelchair van on Friday.

"Finally, you get to come home, Ruby," said Lewis of his shiny, red van he affectionately nicknamed.

"Everything they deserve and that they'd never have asked for," said a family friend, Rachel Merton. She launched the fundraiser when she saw the unsafe and unreliable conditions of Lewis and Miller's old van. Donations started pouring in, which is unsurprising to Merton.

"It's a testament to Sean and who he is, and how he's spent his life encouraging people, inspiring people, and making all of these connections," said Merton.

Kyle Miller said the success of the fundraiser is a testament to to her and Lewis' faith.

"Once this thing started, we trusted that God had his hand on us," said Miller.

The traction of the fundraiser caught the attention of Todd Collier, one of the owners of MobilityOne Transportation. He made a special deal on a 2023 Honda Odyssey EXL; igniting the momentum of the fundraiser even further.

"It's just a grand example of the things we get to do for our customers," said Collier. "We get to participate in life changing events that make them where they can get out and be part of the world like the rest of us."

Lewis was surprised on Friday with a nameplate at the front of the van that reads, "Ruby."

"Everywhere I go, people will know its me before I even get out of the van," said Lewis.

Israel Diamond Supply is giving donors an opportunity to win a diamond ring. Although the fundraiser has met its goal, people may still donate to the family until Feb. 12. For more information, click here.

