COMING TOGETHER: How Collinsville is raising money for the family of the 16-year-old who died in crash

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The community of Collinsville is still grieving the loss of 16-year-old Gage Nunes. His memorial is at the high school and classes are canceled. But with the grief, the town is finding a way to come together to help the Nunes' family by raising money.

Tyson Baker, the owner of Reach Clothing in Collinsville, told us he personally knew Gage, and making a t-shirt to remember him was a no-brainer.

Baker hired Nunes to work at his snow-cone stand that is beside the t-shirt shop.

He said Gage's smile and bright personality will always stick with him.

When Gage tragically lost his life last Sunday in a car accident, the high school volleyball team reached out to Reach and wanted to do something to help Gage's family.

"They reached out for Gage, and I wanted to do something even more special, so 100 percent of the profits are donated to the family," Baker said.

Baker told us since Monday, they have sold over 600 shirts which is about $4,200. We asked Baker how he felt about the community rally behind the Nunes family, and he says it doesn't surprise him.

"Even though this is a time of tragedy, it's just great to see everyone come together," Baker said.

Baker said he is also making shirts for the football team, which Nunes was a part of. He also said this season is dedicated to Nunes.

Now if you would like a shirt, the sale ends on Sept. 1.

And for the Lee family, the other car in the accident, they also have a GoFundMe, which you can find here.

