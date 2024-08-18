Watch Now
16-year-old boy dies in Collinsville crash

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a car wreck in Collinsville on Aug. 17, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Sheridan Road and 136th Street North.

The 16-year-old failed to stop at the stop sign and hit an SUV going through the intersection, OHP said.

Two adults in the SUV were hospitalized with critical injuries. Two kids, an 11-year-old and a 1-year-old were also in the car and are expected to be okay.

The official cause of the crash is still under investigation, OHP said,

