Collinsville store gives away free formal dresses to help shoppers save money

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — A Collinsville consignment store is helping families prepare for prom season without the financial stress by giving away formal dresses for free.

Caddy Corner Consignment, at the corner of South 11th Street and Highway 20, is a local community staple and is offering free formal dresses throughout January to anyone attending prom, galas, fundraisers, or other special events.

Store owner Allison Mitchell, who has lived in Collinsville her entire life, bought the business four years ago. She actually shopped at the store as a child before becoming its owner.

"I actually shopped here when I was a kid," Mitchell said.

The idea for the free dress giveaway came after last year's prom season, when Mitchell had leftover consigned dresses.

"So I did try to consign dresses last prom season, and everything that was left over, I had this crazy idea. I was like, What if we gave them away for free?" Mitchell said.

The store's back corner now features rows of formal dresses in all styles - long, short, with tulle or covered in sparkles. All dresses are sourced through community donations, including high-end options.

"This is like a wedding dress, it's a $400 resale Sherri Hill," Mitchell said while showing off one of the available gowns.

Students and community members can choose up to two dresses during the giveaway period.

"I'm actually letting everybody pick out two," Mitchell said.

The program isn't limited to prom-goers. Mitchell has seen people come in for various formal events.

"But there are a lot of other people coming in, too. I know there's like fundraisers and galas and stuff, and so I've got ladies coming in for that," Mitchell said.

This community support initiative follows Mitchell's previous charitable efforts. Last month, she distributed more than 100 coats at Collinsville's Christmas tree event.

Mitchell says these giveaways are her way of supporting the community that has supported her business.

"I love my town. I want to see it succeed and prosper, and I'll do anything I can to help anytime," Mitchell said.

The free dress giveaway continues through the end of January. After that, Mitchell plans to donate any remaining dresses to Prom Wishes in Sperry.

"They're actually going to come on February 4th and take everything that's left and give it away for free there," Mitchell said.

