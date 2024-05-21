Coffeyville teen drowns hours after high school graduation

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — A Coffeyville high school senior drowned over the weekend, just hours after getting his high school diploma. Now the community is raising funds to return him to his parents in his home country of Guatemala.

"It was a huge shock to us and our community," Lisa Stockton told 2 News. Stockton directs Coffeyville Public Schools' ESL Learning program. She remembers when Alonzo Juan Juan came to the district from Guatemala as a middle schooler, not knowing English and barely speaking Spanish - only his native Mayan dialect.

"He was a very hardworking student. He was very involved with the other students," Stockton added. "It just proves that hard work and dedication and having goals is worthwhile. You can work towards those and meet them. He was a perfect example of that."



But just hours after Alonzo walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma, the Field Kindley High School Golden Tornado soccer star went for a swim at Big Hill Lake in Labette County, Kan. during a graduation celebration with friends.

Kim Jones Photography

Hours later, rescuers found his body, the district said.

As of May 21 evening, Kansas Wildlife and Parks hasn't answered 2 News' requests for info, but Coffeyville Public Schools confirmed Alonzo's death.

The district said it has since made bilingual grief counselors available to students all week. The final day of classes is May 24.

Shayla Reliford taught Alonzo at the high school and said he had a bright future, with dreams of becoming a doctor. Now, he's the town's third student to pass away in the last 12 months. Two previous students died from car crashes.

"With my students I'm always excited to see what happens after high school," Reliford said. "And so being that third student to not get to see those visions and dreams come to fruition, it was rough. It was really rough."

Coffeyville Public Schools

With the tragic news, badly needed financial support is also spreading. Flyers for Alonzo's GoFundMe have been posted around the school and the town itself, drawing donations from teachers and students from all backgrounds.

"Here in Coffeyville, it doesn't matter who you are. It doesn't matter your skin color. It doesn't matter your religion, none of that," Stockton said. "We all come together in times like this."

The hope is to cover all funeral costs, and the costs to send Alonzo's body back to his parents in his hometown in Guatemala.

"I know they're proud of him because he did graduate. He crossed that stage. But getting him back to where his soul belongs, that's important."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

