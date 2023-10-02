Woman, 72, dies after another car hits deer, sending it through her windshield

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — A 72-year-old woman from South Coffeyville, Oklahoma, died after a deer went through her windshield on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Around 7:30 p.m., troopers said Carolyn Howard was headed northbound on US-169 near Lenapah in Nowata County when a vehicle headed southbound hit a deer, sending it into Howard's car.

The deer went through the windshield and out the back window.

Howard passed away at the scene of the wreck from her injuries.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol advises drivers to keep their eyes out for deer as they are often seen crossing highways this time of year.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

