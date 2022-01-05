CNN Travel lists Tulsa as best destination to visit in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — All eyes are on Tulsa once again as the city is on CNN Travel's best destinations to visit in 2022.

The upcoming opening of the Bob Dylan Center on May 10 is a large reason why Tulsa landed on the list.

The center is set to house over 100,000 cultural items created or owned by Dyan spanning over seven decades. Some of the displays include original manuscripts, unreleased recordings, and more. The center will be close to the center honoring Woody Guthrie, an artist Dylan considered a hero.

Besides the Bob Dylan Center opening, CNN Travels also suggests visiting:



This isn't the first time Tulsa has been featured on must-travel lists. The city was placed on "Where to Go in 2021" for travelers to visit due to the centennial anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

To learn more about some of the places and things to do for both Tulsans and travelers to do or visit, click here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --