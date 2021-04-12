Major travel site places Tulsa on must-visit in 2021 list for travelers

TULSA, Okla. — All eyes are on Tulsa as the city marks the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre next month. According to a major travel site, this anniversary has caused Tulsa to be placed on many "Where to Go in 2021" lists for travelers.
According to AFAR's article, continues to say that the upcoming Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary is not the only thing that makes the City of Tulsa worthwhile for travelers to visit.
The article mentions how Tulsa is known for its delicious food and drink, iconic art deco architecture, and even mentions its underground arts scene. The major travel site then enlists Tulsans to speak about the best parts of the city.
Some of the places and things to do listed in the article by locals for both Tulsans and travelers to visit include:
- Visiting the historic Greenwood District
- Dining on delicious food from the Mother Road Market and Wanda J's
- Learning more about the first Indigenous settlements in Tulsa like the Cherokee Heritage Center or the American Indian art exhibit hosted at the Gilcrease Museum
- Celebrating the beautiful outdoor scene at The Gathering Place and Turkey Mountain
- Supporting local Tulsa businesses like Fulton's Street Books & Cafe
- Taking in the craft beer at Marshall Brewing Co. and Heirloom Rustic Ales
- Listening to music to music at Cain's Ballroom and Leon Russell's Church Studio
- Admiring art at Philbrook Museum of Art and Tulsa Artists' Coalition
- And so much more!
