Major travel site places Tulsa on must-visit in 2021 list for travelers

TULSA, Okla. — All eyes are on Tulsa as the city marks the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre next month. According to a major travel site, this anniversary has caused Tulsa to be placed on many "Where to Go in 2021" lists for travelers.

According to AFAR's article, continues to say that the upcoming Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary is not the only thing that makes the City of Tulsa worthwhile for travelers to visit.

The article mentions how Tulsa is known for its delicious food and drink, iconic art deco architecture, and even mentions its underground arts scene. The major travel site then enlists Tulsans to speak about the best parts of the city.

Some of the places and things to do listed in the article by locals for both Tulsans and travelers to visit include:



Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --