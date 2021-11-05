Turkey Mountain breaks ground for Phase One of Master Plan

TULSA, Okla. — Trail improvements are coming to Turkey Mountain. The River Parks Authority unveiled new trail designs at a groundbreaking Friday afternoon.

Turkey Mountain is over 600 acres of wilderness in Tulsa along the Arkansas River and Highway 75 and will look different very soon.

The Riverparks Authority along with city and county leaders announced its construction schedule for trail improvements that were previously adopted in the 2020 Master Plan. They also revealed the new trail designs. They said the groundbreaking is just phase one which will impact about 400 acres including 12 miles of improved multi-use trails for hikers, runners and mountain bikers.

River Parks Authority Coordinator Ryan Howell said this work will further unlock the park's potential.

"What people told us resoundingly was that they wanted to keep Turkey Mountain wild and we needed to make it a little bit better. Because they realized that a lot of the trails out here weren’t safe or necessarily a good quality trail, they weren’t sustainable ," said Howell.

While the trails will be redone and become more people friendly, designers said it will still remain a wilderness area for people to enjoy.

Construction for Phase One begins November 15th and will take about a year to complete at a cost of just over 3 million dollars raised mostly through private gifts. In recent days Mayor Bynum has recommended Turkey Mountain also receive 1 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --