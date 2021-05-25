The Bob Dylan Center set to open in May 2022

TULSA, Okla. — The Bob Dylan Center announced it would open in the Tulsa Arts District on May 10, 2022.

The center will house The Bob Dylan Archive, featuring more than 100,000 items spanning Dylan's career. It will be located on Martin Luther King Boulevard, just southeast of the Woody Guthrie Center. In 2016, Dylan cited the Guthrie Center as one reason he chose Tulsa for his archives.

“I’m glad that my archives, which have been collected all these years, have finally found a home and are to be included with the works of Woody Guthrie and especially alongside all the valuable artifacts from the Native American Nations. To me, it makes a lot of sense and it’s a great honor," Dylan said.

In 2019, the Philbrook Museum of Art agreed to accept an offer from George Kaiser Family Foundation to exit the lease agreement for Philbrook downtown in order for the space to become the home of The Bob Dylan Center.

READ MORE: Bob Dylan Center announced to be located in current Philbrook downtown location

Seattle-based architect Olson Kundig was selected as the lead architect for the center.

For more information about the Bob Dylan Center, click here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --