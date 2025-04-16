CLOSER LOOK: Gov. Stitt appoints Travis Jett to Supreme Court

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Travis Jett from Woodward, Oklahoma, to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The appointment comes in the wake of voters ousting longtime Justice Yvonne Kauger, paving the way for Stitt to make his fourth appointment to the state's highest court.

Governor Stitt announced during an April 14 news conference, “I’m going to be appointing Travis Jett, of Woodward, Oklahoma, to the Supreme Court. "

“I’m so grateful that he’s willing to leave his private practice to serve his state where he grew up and his family lives,” Gov. Stitt said.

Jett, who has a distinguished career in law and a background in agriculture, is entering a new realm on the other side of the bench. He has no experience as a judge.

“Growing up on a ranch near Slapout in the Oklahoma panhandle, I don’t think I would have believed that I would be honored with this high responsibility,” Jett said.

The process leading to Jett's selection began when he submitted his name to the Oklahoma Judicial Nominating Commission, which is responsible for narrowing applicants down to three finalists for the Governor's consideration.



Along with Jett, the other candidates were Donna Dirickson and Jon Parsley, both of whom currently serve as district judges.

Stitt appointed Dirickson, while former governor Mary Fallin appointed Parsley. Notably, Parsley registered as a Democrat in a 2002 campaign filing.

Political scientist Dr. Travis Taylor weighed in on Jett's appointment, “I don’t think there’s going to be too steep of a learning curve for him,” Taylor said, “He’s been an appellate attorney, and appellate attorneys have transferable skills to the appellate bench.”

While Jett’s appointment has raised some eyebrows, it is not uncommon for individuals without prior judicial experience to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Taylor pointed out that Justice Elena Kagan, a current justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, was also appointed without prior judicial experience.

The Oklahoma Judicial Nominating Commission is respected for its selection process, although its operations remain largely confidential and it is exempt from open records laws. Also, neither Gov. Stitt nor appointed Justice Jett took questions from the media.

“I look forward to service to this state. I will fulfill my duties with great humility,” Jett said.

