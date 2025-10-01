Claremore VFW loses $114k after ABLE Commission pulls gaming machines

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Gaming machines at Claremore's VFW Post 2976 are off, and without the funds from them, the veteran nonprofit is facing closure.

For about three decades, the organization used the machines as its main form of funding until March, when the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission shut them down.

"Veterans are the ones being hurt," Post Commander Leslie Stanfill said.

During the time the machines were in use, the nonprofit sat in the green, making money and using it in charitable ways.

The VFW runs its own food pantry and offers emergency grants to veterans in need. In the years past, Stanfill said the supply of money allowed them to also donate to the community, including organizations like the Special Olympics.

Stanfill walked 2 News through the financial statements. In the past six months, the VFW lost over $114,000.

In January, before the machines were pulled, the post showed a profit of $14,000 for the month. In March, they were negative $12,000, and April saw losses of $32,000.

"All the cuts we make, it's a Band-Aid. Or what I call a second chest wound — it ain't going to work," Stanfill said.

The ABLE Commission said tribal nations have exclusive rights to gambling and gaming in Oklahoma, barring other organizations from owning and operating gaming machines.

Lori Carter, Assistant Director and General Counsel for the ABLE Commission, said complaints led them to investigate the VFW's operations.

"Public safety is our North Star, and we're here to execute the laws that the legislature puts into play," Carter said. "We really sympathize with these nonprofits that are trying to do good in our community. We're simply just trying to follow the law here."

Carter noted that no violations were issued, but explained that the commission could face legal trouble if they don't enforce existing gaming laws.

These legal issues include misdemeanor and felony charges.

The VFW can continue its BINGO games and pull tabs with a license, something the VFW has.

However, despite continuing these games, Stanfill said it won't be enough to keep the post open.

"We've had machines for 30 years, or longer — we're not a blip on the tribals' radar. If they had cared that we had machines in here, they would have said something 30 years ago," Stanfill argued.

Stanfill wants state legislators to get involved, hoping an amendment to the law can be drafted and passed so they can bring back the machines.

Stanfill said without a solution, they have about six months left until they could close their doors.

