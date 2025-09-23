City still optimistic to open homeless shelter in old juvenile detention center

TULSA, Okla. — The mayor's team remains hopeful that a low-barrier shelter will open at the former juvenile detention center along Gilcrease Museum Road.

The building is owned by the county and has sat largely empty for years. Emily Hall, Mayor Monroe Nichols' Senior Advisor on Homelessness, said discussions between the city and county about the future of the building began in December, after Nichols was sworn in.

County commissioner explains million-dollar disagreement:

Tulsa city, county in $18M disagreement over homeless shelter donation

“From day one, a priority of the mayor has been expanding low barrier shelter capacity," said Hall. "What we're talking about opening at the old juvenile detention center is not just a low barrier shelter, but a location that people will receive housing navigation support, will receive wrap-around support services. A 24/7 facility where people will have access to transportation to go and get paperwork that's needed, medical care that's needed on a pathway to permanent housing."

Although the plan seems to be in limbo after disagreements on security measures and the finances of the property, Hall remains optimistic that they will come to a resolution.

The facility would bring 176 critically needed beds to Tulsa and would be the city's latest commitment to achieving Nichols' goal of bringing homelessness to functional zero by 2030.

KJRH

"Our current shelters are at capacity, meaning that if someone needs shelter space, it’s not accessible," said Hall. "As we begin to decommission encampments, as we begin to move people to a pathway off of the street into housing, this facility would be a place for those folks to go to seek shelter, to seek support on a pathway to housing.”

But, Hall said this would be more than a low-barrier shelter. The facility would provide folks with wraparound services like housing navigation and transportation.

This would be the second time the city and county team up to utilize the space. In 2020, they opened the juvenile detention center as a shelter for the homeless amid the pandemic.

Hall couldn't tell 2 News when the city and county planned to meet next, but she did say it will be soon.

She said as soon as the city gets ownership of the property, they will begin renovations to get the shelter up and running.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

