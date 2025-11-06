City of Tulsa to give grace on utilities to SNAP recipients, federal employees

TULSA, Okla. — Furloughed federal employees and SNAP recipients can get some grace on their water bills during the government shutdown, the City of Tulsa announced on Nov. 6.

The City, along with the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority, are offering a temporary utility payment grace period through Jan. 31, 2026 for residents affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Bills are not being waived, but the city will pause disconnections and work with individuals on a reasonable payment plan once income or benefits resume.

There will be no late fees during this time.

“We know many Tulsans are caught in the middle of something they didn’t cause,” Mayor Monroe Nichols said. “People who work hard, serve their country, and care for their families shouldn’t have to worry about losing water because their paycheck or benefits are delayed. We can’t fix what’s happening in Washington, D.C., but we can make sure our neighbors are taken care of here at home."

The temporary policy will allow qualifying customers extra time to make utility payments without risking service interruption during the shutdown period.

If you are a furloughed federal employee or a SNAP recipient, provide proof to the city at tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org. Also include your account number and customer ID in the initial email.

If you don't have internet/email access, you can bring the furlough letter or proof of SNAP benefits in-person at City Hall at 175 E. 2nd Street.

2 News reached out to PSO and ONG to ask if they're doing anything similar. We'll update this article when we hear back.

