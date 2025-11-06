WOMAN KILLED: House fire in midtown Tulsa kills one

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department said one woman died in an overnight house fire near 11th and Harvard.

At about 3 a.m. on Nov. 6th, a call from a neighbor reported smoke coming from a nearby home.

Fire crews found the fire in the bedroom and also found a woman in the room. Firefighters tried life-saving measures, but she died.

Fire investigators concluded the fire was an accident.

Captain Jacob McDaniel was there at the scene, “In the colder months, that means an uptick in fires, people are using space heaters and other sources of heat, and we always encourage you to use those correctly," said McDaniel.

TFD will conduct a neighborhood survey to offer free smoke alarm installations and provide fire safety education to residents.

