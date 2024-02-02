City council, real estate investor, tour Crosbie Heights neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — It was no coincidence that city councilors chose Thursday night for their tour of the Crosbie Heights neighborhood. Investor Stephen Buford, who owns a few homes in the area, is refusing to rehab the dilapidated properties due to the City Lights feeding event that happens every Thursday night. He believes the weekly influx of people experiencing homelessness severely drives down the value of the properties.

One of the visitors to the event was Tasha Loy, of Tulsa.

"We need leashes or harnesses for our dogs, and we’re trying to get a little bit of help," Loye said.

One councilor asked Buford if he’s frequently calling the police to these houses.

"When we have people that set up tents on the front porch or around them, and we talk to them, reasonably and we can’t get them to move, our last resort is to call the police department and ask for help," Buford said.

We also met Walt Lewis, a Tulsa man experiencing homelessness.

"They’re not used to it, because they’re not having to go through it. You know what I mean? Once they’ve been put there it’s real," Lewis said.

Buford hardly budged during the tour. He does not seem eager to renovate until city lights moves their set up.

"I don’t think I’m going to get “good people” in these houses, when they see what’s going across the street on Thursday night, 300 people coming by their house," Buford said.

Buford said by “good people” he means families who will consistently pay rent and keep up with the homes. One thing he and the council agree on: homelessness is a complicated issue with complicated solutions.

