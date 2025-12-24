Christmas magic visits newborn babies at Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. — Christmas Eve brought extra joy to the tiniest patients at Hillcrest South Hospital in Tulsa this morning, as Santa Claus made his annual visit to the maternity wing for a heartwarming holiday tradition.

The jolly visitor traded his North Pole workshop for the labor and delivery center, giving premature newborns their very first Christmas photos. The tiny patients were bundled in adorable holiday costumes, with some dressed as reindeer and others wearing festive red and green outfits.

"Usually, they are so sweet they are very excited about it and their very happy to get them. I think it's really special that we can do that for them especially for free. Their very excited especially whenever their like this close to Christmas. It's nice to have their first pictures. It's actually done in the hospital it's nice," Haley Glass said.

Glass is a nurse at Hillcrest South Hospital who helps organize the annual tradition.

Santa didn't just pose for pictures during his visit. He also shared story time with the babies, creating magical moments for the newest members of the community.

The hospital nursing staff organizes this free photo session every year, creating priceless keepsakes for families to treasure forever. For these babies, it's the ultimate welcome to the world, and their parents are getting memories that will last a lifetime.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

