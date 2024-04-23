'Cherishing his spirit': Bartlesville toddler laid to rest after tragic death

KELLYVILLE, Okla. — A grief-stricken Bartlesville family laid their 3-year-old toddler to rest on April 23 after his tragic death.

Liam James Rowland died on April 17th.

His family invited 2 News to the funeral services held in Kellyville at Traditions Funeral Chapel. Out of respect for the family, we did not film during the service.

Rowland family

It was a large turnout for the boy remembered for his "bright smile and boundless joy."

His family said slipped through a hole in the fence while playing and disappeared. Family and first responders started searching the area after he disappeared. First responders found him unresponsive in a pond at the nearby Hillcrest Country Club.

They attempted life-saving measures and took him to the hospital, but he passed away the next morning.

Rowland family

The family shared this about Liam in the funeral program:

Liam James Rowland, cherished son of Melissa Dawn Wright and Matthew James Rowland, passed away on April 17, 2024, at the tender age of three. Born on April 15, 2021, Liam was the beloved sixth child among seven in his vibrant family.



Though Liam was autistic, his bright smile and boundless joy never ceased to illuminate the lives of those around him. He carried a fearless spirit and an infectious happiness that made him the most adored of his siblings, admired for his unique and special personality.



Despite his young age and inability to speak, Liam's presence was profoundly impactful, touching everyone he met with his pure and innocent soul. He was the essence of pure innocence, a beacon of love and joy in every life he touched.



Liam had an affinity for the colors red and yellow, often gravitating towards toys that reflected these bright hues, which brought him immense joy. Though his departure has left a void in our hearts, we find comfort in imagining him running joyously through fields of red and yellow flowers, alongside Jesus, in a place of eternal peace and beauty.



Liam's memory will forever reside in our hearts, a sweet reminder of the precious, fleeing nature of life and the pure love he shared so freely. We will hold onto the joy he brought us, cherishing his spirit and the profound impact he made during his short time on earth.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Liam and will share the details with 2 News once they're confirmed.

