Bartlesville police investigate after 3-year-old found unresponsive in pond

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police are investigating after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a pond at Hillcrest Country Club on April 16.
Officers said the child was reported missing from their backyard on SE Hampden Square at 4:12 p.m. Police found the child just before 5 p.m. fully submerged and unresponsive in the pond.
First responders performed life-saving measures and took the child to the hospital.
BPD's criminal division and DHS are investigating.
This is a developing story.
