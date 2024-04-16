Bartlesville police investigate after 3-year-old found unresponsive in pond

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police are investigating after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a pond at Hillcrest Country Club on April 16.

Officers said the child was reported missing from their backyard on SE Hampden Square at 4:12 p.m. Police found the child just before 5 p.m. fully submerged and unresponsive in the pond.

First responders performed life-saving measures and took the child to the hospital.

BPD's criminal division and DHS are investigating.

This is a developing story.

