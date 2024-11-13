CHEESY REBOOT: The Meat and Cheese Show back open after more than a year

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands visit Tulsa's Route 66 Meadow Gold District every week, but one favorite mid-century modern-themed cheese shop has stayed closed for the last 17 months.

Now, customers of The Meat and Cheese Show can once again walk into the shop.

"We're slowly getting the store back open and restocked," Chef and co-owner Amanda Simcoe told 2 News on Nov. 13.

Simcoe and co-owner Joel Bein have directed gourmet goodness since the pandemic, but things took a hard pause when the shop on 11th and Peoria had to close off to walk-ins after the 2023 Father's Day storm struck Tulsa.



"I was in a wheelchair on hospital drugs (after a surgery)," Simcoe said. "And Joel was literally trapped because there were these huge trees and home damage and all that."

The storm knocked out power at the shop for ten days, the chef said.



The lack of electricity meant no refrigeration, which ruined the authentic cheese the business owners had in stock. The outage cost the chefs more than $20,000 thousand in product loss alone, with insurance money not kicking in for weeks.

Since then, the two owners have only been able to cater or host private, pre-ticketed events.

"We were very fortunate that we have a lot of really loyal clients and shop customers who called us to cater birthday parties or cater their corporate events," Simcoe said.

With nothing to store or sell and no feet in the doorway, Simcoe feared 'the show' might even get canceled. Its loyal customer base however, kept faith.

"You can get Parmigiano Reggiano all over town, (but) not this Parm Reggiano," Price Cleaver told 2 News.

"I was so excited when I saw about a week ago that the retail side was going to reopen. It's a blessing to the community, it's a blessing to us, and hopefully we can return that to (Simcoe and Bein)."

The shop is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

